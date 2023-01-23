TBI investigating assault complaint against Campbell Co. teacher

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a situation involving a Campbell County teacher and a student, Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart told WVLT News Monday.

The student, who was not identified, made an assault complaint against the teacher in December of 2022, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials said. While not many details are available, they did add that there was a meeting between the teacher, student, student’s parents and the School Resource Officer on Dec. 16.

At this time, the complaint is under investigation.

