Tennessee jumps five spots in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s basketvols (16-3) climbed back up the Associated Press Top 25 Basketball Poll following their wins over Mississippi State and LSU.

The Vols previously lost to Kentucky 63-56, dropping Tennessee from fifth to ninth in the poll. Now, the Vols bounced back into the top five, jumping five spots to No. 4 on Monday.

Topping out the list was Purdue.

The Vols face off against Georgia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Texas at 6 p.m. Saturday.

