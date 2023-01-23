Tennessee jumps five spots in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll
Tennessee’s basketvols (16-3) climbed back up the Associated Press Top 25 Basketball Poll following their wins over Missippi State and LSU.
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Tennessee's basketvols (16-3) climbed back up the Associated Press Top 25 Basketball Poll following their wins over Mississippi State and LSU.
The Vols previously lost to Kentucky 63-56, dropping Tennessee from fifth to ninth in the poll. Now, the Vols bounced back into the top five, jumping five spots to No. 4 on Monday.
Topping out the list was Purdue.
The Vols face off against Georgia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Texas at 6 p.m. Saturday.
