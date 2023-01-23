Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knox County Schools were at the center of social media threats Monday.

Knox County Schools officials were not able to give much information, but did confirm that the two schools involved are Carter High School and Powell High School.

Powell High School was evacuated and law enforcement was interviewing students as of 12:15 pm.

Both threats are under investigation.

This is a developing story.

