Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating

Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knox County Schools were at the center of social media threats Monday.

Knox County Schools officials were not able to give much information, but did confirm that the two schools involved are Carter High School and Powell High School.

Powell High School was evacuated and law enforcement was interviewing students as of 12:15 pm.

Both threats are under investigation.

This is a developing story.

