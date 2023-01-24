2 killed, 3 critically injured in Chicago home invasion

Police say two people, described as teens wearing ski masks, kicked in a Chicago apartment door...
Police say two people, described as teens wearing ski masks, kicked in a Chicago apartment door and demanded money before opening fire.(Source: WBBM via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Two people died and three others were critically injured in a home invasion shooting in a Chicago apartment Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police and fire officials said.

Multiple suspects fled from the scene and were not in custody, police said.

Deputy Police Chief Sean Loughran described the incident as a “targeted home invasion.”

“It does not appear to be a random act,” Loughran said during a news briefing.

Besides the two persons killed and pronounced dead at the scene, three were taken “initially in critical condition” to University of Chicago Hospital, Loughran said.

One of the victims went to a business about half a mile (0.8 kilometers) away for help, he said.

The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately available, but apparently no children were involved, Loughran said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus
Two Knox Co. schools cleared after threats; authorities continue investigating
A man was arrested after police said he assaulted his brother and sister-in-law, according to...
Suspect armed with rifle arrested in Jefferson County
The drugs were seized during a traffic stop, according to a media release.
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
Stevie Nicks announced a Knoxville concert on Monday.
Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville
Source: / (Rural Metro Fire)
Rural Metro crews fight early morning house fire

Latest News

The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults...
Couple killed with 3 children in Washington state fire
More sunshine Tuesday
Sunshine Tuesday before another round of rain arrives
GSMNP to close multiple bridges for repairs
GSMNP to close multiple bridges for repairs
Police arrested a suspect after shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif. left at least seven dead.
Official: 7 killed in California community; suspect arrested