Barnes selected for North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame induction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame has announced that Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes has been selected as a member of its 2023 induction class.

Barnes is a native of Hickory, North Carolina, and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University in his hometown.

Joining Barnes in the Class of 2023 are Jason Brown, Jeff Davis, Donald Evans, Tom Fazio, Ellen Griffin, Tom Higgins, Clarkston Hines, Bob “Stonewall” Jackson, Trudi Lacey, Ronald Rogers, John Sadri, Jerry Stackhouse, Curtis Strange and Rosie Thompson.

Their planned induction brings the total number of inductees to 400.

On his nomination, Barnes said, “Candy and I have always taken great pride in being born and raised in Hickory, North Carolina,” Barnes said. “And having grown up in it, we’re very aware of the state’s incredible sports tradition and history. The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame is a ‘Who’s Who’ of legendary figures—many of whom I’ve looked up to.”

Barnes has established himself as one of the nation’s most consistently successful college basketball coaches. Prior to taking the reins at Tennessee in 2015,

Barnes served head-coaching stints at George Mason, Providence, Clemson and Texas. His 770 career Division I victories rank sixth among all active coaches and 16th all-time.

Barnes has led three different programs to the Sweet Sixteen and two programs—Texas and Tennessee—to a No. 1 national ranking. Barnes was named the Naismith National Coach of the Year in 2019 after leading Tennessee to a school-record-tying 31 victories and four weeks atop the national polls.

