Blount County, Alcoa law enforcement respond to situation at Walmart

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County and Alcoa city law enforcement responded to a situation at the Walmart at 1020 Hunters Crossing Drive Tuesday, officials told WVLT News.

Public information officers were not able to provide many details, but Marion Bryant with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Walmart had been cleared by officers.

This is a developing story.

