City wants state to decertify Tenn. officers fired in sex scandal

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WMSV) – The City of La Vergne wants four of five fired officers involved in a sex scandal that has made national headlines to give up their badges for good in Tennessee.

City spokeswoman Anne Smith said four of the five terminated officers were sent to be reviewed by the Peace Officer Standard and Training Commission (POST) for decertification for lying during the course of the investigation. Those officers include fired Officer Maegan Hall, Sgt. Lewis Powell, Sgt. Henry Ty McGowan, and Officer Juan Lugo-Perez. Detective Seneca Shields was excluded from the fired officers recommended for decertification.

If decertified, the officers will not be able to get a job as an officer in Tennessee.

The city’s investigation found officers within the department’s evening shift were having sex with each other while on duty and on city property. The investigative report also highlighted a raucous hot tub party and the exchange of explicit naked photos between officers.

