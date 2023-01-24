City wants state to decertify Tenn. officers fired in sex scandal

La Vergne Police
La Vergne Police(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WMSV) – The City of La Vergne wants four of five fired officers involved in a sex scandal that has made national headlines to give up their badges for good in Tennessee.

City spokeswoman Anne Smith said four of the five terminated officers were sent to be reviewed by the Peace Officer Standard and Training Commission (POST) for decertification for lying during the course of the investigation. Those officers include fired Officer Maegan Hall, Sgt. Lewis Powell, Sgt. Henry Ty McGowan, and Officer Juan Lugo-Perez. Detective Seneca Shields was excluded from the fired officers recommended for decertification.

If decertified, the officers will not be able to get a job as an officer in Tennessee.

The city’s investigation found officers within the department’s evening shift were having sex with each other while on duty and on city property. The investigative report also highlighted a raucous hot tub party and the exchange of explicit naked photos between officers.

WSMV4 has reported extensively on the scandal since news of it first broke. Here’s what we’ve found:

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 La Vergne officers fired amid sex investigation
‘Unacceptable’: La Vergne police chief, mayor address sex investigation
Tenn. officers involved in sex scandal reprimanded before
La Vergne working to retrain city employees after police sex scandal
No charges filed against Tenn. officers involved in sex scandal

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Thakur poses in front of a Franklin mansion he plans to buy.
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, and Alexis Michelle Page, 19
Two teens charged with attempted murder following Knoxville shooting
Anderson County Schools and neighbor David Worthington agree to move the field further from...
Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward
Blount County, Alcoa law enforcement respond to scene
False call sparks police response at Alcoa Walmart, official says
Major renovations now complete at the restaurant on top of Ober Mountain. This is a new area...
Ober Mountain brings changes to the mountain top ski resort

Latest News

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
TN Gov. Lee to deliver State of the State address on Feb. 6
High wind warnings can impact people camping if they’re not prepared.
Campers should prepare for high winds
McGhee Tyson Airport
New TSA checkpoint scanners coming to McGhee Tyson Airport
KFD investigating house fire early Thursday morning near downtown Knoxville.
KFD investigating early morning house fire
Catch Up Quick
Catch Up Quick