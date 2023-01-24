Derek Rang named head football coach at Oak Ridge

Former Powell and G-P coach takes over the Wildcats program.
Former GP coach
Former GP coach(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Athletics Director and former head coach Joe Gaddis confirmed for WVLT Sports Tuesday that Derek Rang has been hired as the new head football coach of the Wildcats.

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Rang has coached at Powell and Gatlinburg-Pittman.

He also won a class 1-A state championship with Dresden High School back in 2016.

Rang inherits a Wildcat team that reached the Class-5A state quarterfinals last season under Scott Cummings, who resigned after the 2022 campaign.

Previous coverage: Oak Ridge parts ways with football coach Scott Cummings

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus
Two Knox Co. schools cleared after threats; authorities continue investigating
The drugs were seized during a traffic stop, according to a media release.
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
Two bills in the Tennessee General Assembly would pause sales tax on groceries
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
Stevie Nicks announced a Knoxville concert on Monday.
Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville
KUB money saving advice
Why your power bill might be higher this month

Latest News

Safire opens lab in Knoxville; technology will prevent fires in electric vehicle crashes
Company coming to Knoxville to make ‘life-saving’ electric vehicle technology
Major renovations now complete at the restaurant on top of Ober Mountain. This is a new area...
Ober Mountain brings changes to the mountain top ski resort
The Wilderness Wildlife Week is underway in Pigeon Forge.
Wilderness Wildlife Week opens in Pigeon Forge
First Alert for gusty winds
Early rain to First Alert Weather Day for gusty winds