Derek Rang named head football coach at Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Athletics Director and former head coach Joe Gaddis confirmed for WVLT Sports Tuesday that Derek Rang has been hired as the new head football coach of the Wildcats.

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Rang has coached at Powell and Gatlinburg-Pittman.

He also won a class 1-A state championship with Dresden High School back in 2016.

Rang inherits a Wildcat team that reached the Class-5A state quarterfinals last season under Scott Cummings, who resigned after the 2022 campaign.

Previous coverage: Oak Ridge parts ways with football coach Scott Cummings

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.