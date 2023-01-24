Early rain to First Alert Weather Day for gusty winds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The clouds and rain return tonight into early tomorrow morning. We are tracking a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for gusty winds throughout the afternoon hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight comes with an 80% coverage of our area in rain, moderate to heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible. We’ll have an early low of 37 degrees, with a little warming to closer to 40 degrees by the morning, but that’s because of that batch of rain. The rain pushes out and breaks apart just in time for the morning commute.

Wednesday is still on the warm side, with a midday high of 59 degrees. Our higher elevations have a windy day, with gusts around 45 mph, but those winds spill into the Valley for a few hours in the afternoon as the temperatures gradually dip. The winds warrant a WVLT First Alert Weather Day as branches can snap and weak trees can fall. All of East Tennessee is included in a Wind Advisory and the Smoky Mountains are under a High Wind Warning, where gusts can actually reach 80 to 90 mph.

Clouds linger throughout the day Wednesday with spotty showers. Those showers change to scattered snow showers Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid-30s Thursday morning with scattered snow showers in the mountains and along the Plateau. Highs only get to about 42 degrees but feeling colder at times. The spotty snow showers continue throughout the day and into early Friday.

Highs remain in the lower 40s Friday, but we’ll see more sunshine by the afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain showers return to our area Sunday into Monday of next week. Up and down rain chances continue next week as well.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

