Football Vols add 4 transfers as Spring 23 classes start

24 additional members of the #RockyTop23 signing class began classes on Monday.
University of Tennessee football practice video
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football has officially added four talented FBS transfers to its 2023 roster, while 24 additional members of the #RockyTop23 signing class began classes on Monday, the first day of the spring semester on the UT campus.

The four new FBS transfers include offensive lineman John Campbell Jr. from Miami, defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally from BYU, defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott from Arizona State and wide receiver Dont’e Thornton from Oregon.

They join tight end McCallan Castles from UC Davis, linebacker Keenan Pili from BYU, offensive lineman Andrej Karic and placekicker Charles Campbell, who were announced in December.

All are now enrolled for the spring semester. Additional spring semester enrollees from the #RockyTop23 class include:

Previous coverage: Vols finish 6th in final AP Top-25 College Football Poll

The Vols are coming off their first 11-win campaign since 2001 along with a No. 6 final ranking following an Orange Bowl victory over ACC champion Clemson. With spring semester classes starting, offseason workouts are now underway for Tennessee football.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Plane on I-40 East
TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East
Rainy day
Dreary day with on and off rain to snow for some Monday
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in...
$4 million winning ticket bought in LaFollette
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - December 21, 2022 - Forward Julian Phillips #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Phillips earns first SEC Freshman of the Week honor
Diabetes medication, Ozempic, was designed to lower blood sugar. Now, doctors are prescribing...
Type 2 diabetes drug shortage continues
Two bills in the Tennessee General Assembly would pause sales tax on groceries
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
KUB money saving advice
Why your power bill might be higher this month