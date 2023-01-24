Football Vols add 4 transfers as Spring 23 classes start

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football has officially added four talented FBS transfers to its 2023 roster, while 24 additional members of the #RockyTop23 signing class began classes on Monday, the first day of the spring semester on the UT campus.

The four new FBS transfers include offensive lineman John Campbell Jr. from Miami, defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally from BYU, defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott from Arizona State and wide receiver Dont’e Thornton from Oregon.

They join tight end McCallan Castles from UC Davis, linebacker Keenan Pili from BYU, offensive lineman Andrej Karic and placekicker Charles Campbell, who were announced in December.

All are now enrolled for the spring semester. Additional spring semester enrollees from the #RockyTop23 class include:

The Vols are coming off their first 11-win campaign since 2001 along with a No. 6 final ranking following an Orange Bowl victory over ACC champion Clemson. With spring semester classes starting, offseason workouts are now underway for Tennessee football.

