Helicopter tour business comes to Knoxville

MyFlight Tours is the first helicopter tour business in Knoxville.
MyFlight Tours is the first helicopter tour business in Knoxville.
By Jared Austin
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MyFlight Tours has brought the first helicopter tour company to Knoxville. The company has locations throughout the U.S., including one in the Smoky Mountains.

Daniel Powell is a pilot for the company who said it’s a unique opportunity to bring this service to Knoxville.

″Just for people that live in this area especially that have maybe never been in a helicopter or have maybe seen their city from the air. It’s just a really cool way to get a new perspective on the city as well as just a really cool experience of flying in a helicopter,” Powell said.

MyFlight offers three tours for people. The shortest one is a trip where you’ll see parts of downtown Knoxville. The most expensive package shows people downtown, UT’s campus and parts of west Knoxville. Powell said the people make his job fun.

″I really just enjoy seeing the look on people’s faces because every single time I just see that excitement, especially for people that have never been in a helicopter before,” Powell said.

People are asked to bring a valid ID and tickets before taking flight at the Downtown Island Airport. Guests should get there 10-15 minutes before their trip to take the safety briefing course. The pilot and flight crew help buckle in all passengers and close the doors for guests.

All of their pilots are FAA commercially certified with each of them continuing to train throughout the year, according to MyFlight.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus
Two Knox Co. schools cleared after threats; authorities continue investigating
The drugs were seized during a traffic stop, according to a media release.
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
Stevie Nicks announced a Knoxville concert on Monday.
Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville
A man was arrested after police said he assaulted his brother and sister-in-law, according to...
Suspect armed with rifle arrested in Jefferson County
KPD, KFD respond to overturned truck on I-40
KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40

Latest News

Total ban on unattended tethering up for discussion Tuesday night
Knoxville leaders to consider ban on tethering dogs unsupervised, animal center speaks up
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain tonight, gusty winds tomorrow, then a change to...
One clear, dry day before rain returns with a First Alert Weather Day for gusty winds
MyFlight Tours is the first helicopter tour business in Knoxville.
Helicopter tour business comes to Knoxville
Knoxville Animal Welfare Alliance brought this forward to city leaders, 8-1 vote for the ban...
Knoxville leaders to consider ban on tethering dogs unsupervised, animal center speaks up