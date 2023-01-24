Knoxville Bar Association, Legal Aid of East Tenn. to offer free legal advice to veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Bar Association, along with Legal Aid of East Tennessee, is offering an in-person legal advice clinic in February.

The clinic will be hosted at the Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office at 1101 Liberty St. in Knoxville. It will offer generic advice on legal issues such as family law, rental issues, bankruptcy, criminal defense, consumer protection, child support, personal injury and more.

Those interested can attend the clinic on Feb. 8 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Those who cannot make it to the in-person event can call in, but will need to register by calling 865-637-0484 first.

