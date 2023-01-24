Knoxville business donates new roof to Cerebral Palsy Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Cerebral Palsy center is in dire need of a new roof.

Contractors estimated it would cost the nonprofit $40 thousand. With an already stretched budget, they simply couldn’t afford it.

“We are TennCare reimbursed. We have private donors that donate, but we just do not have the finances for a new roof,” said Cerebral Palsey Center’s Community Relations Director Sharon Earl.

Earl began calling people in the community to visit the center. She hoped they would possibly get a few donations.

David Pozy was running for state representative at the time and came to visit. “I’m walking around the facility, and I’m looking. I notice the roof, and the ceiling is leaking,” Pozy said.

Pozy called Knoxville business Barnett Roofing to assess the damage.

Earl was prepared to hear another $40 thousand estimate from Barnett, but that’s not what happened.

“I was like, ‘We can’t afford a new roof,’ and he said ‘I’ll take care of it.’ And that just…I can’t hardly talk about it without crying, but we are just so grateful to him,” Earl said.

Barnett Roofing decided to replace the entire roof for free.

Earl said it will make a huge difference for the Cerebral Palsy Center.

Already, Barnett’s patched problem areas. They plan to begin construction on the new roof on February 2.

