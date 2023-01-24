Knoxville man leads deputies on cross-county car chase, sheriff says

Jamal Huley, 25, fled when Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to pull him over, LCSO officials said.
Jamal Huley, 25
Jamal Huley, 25(Loudon County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after he fled from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a media release from LCSO officials.

Deputies originally saw Jamal Huley, 25, driving at 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County, according to the release.

When deputies attempted to pull Huley over, LCSO officials said he fled the scene.

LCSO officials said several deputies followed Huley into Knox County until Huley drove into westbound traffic while heading east.

At that point, LCSO deputies said the risk to public safety was too great to continue the chase.

Later, Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Huley.

Huley was charged with aggravated assault, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, financial responsibility law, headlight on motor vehicle required, no driver’s license, improper passing of vehicle, disregarding traffic control signals, reckless endangerment, speeding, driving on roadways laned for traffic and evading arrest.

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Monday, January 23, 2023

