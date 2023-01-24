Lady Vols head west to face No. 2 Stanford

University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball practice
By Paige Dauer
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols are wheels up as they fly out to the west coast to take on No. 2 Stanford on Sunday at 12:03 p.m. PT (3:03 p.m. ET) at Maples Pavilion.

The Lady Vols and Cardinal will meet on Dec. 18 for the fourth consecutive time and the fifth occasion in the past six clashes.

The trip to California will mark the Lady Vols’ first true road game since opening the 2022-23 campaign at then No. 14/15 (now No. 3/4) Ohio State on Nov. 8.

After a less than favorable early-season start, where the Lady Vols faced five teams currently ranked in the polls (including four in the top 10) that failed to produce a single, the Big Orange have won five of their last six and carry a three-game winning streak.

A win on Sunday is a top priority for Coach Kellie Harper and company, ”Well it would give me my biggest Christmas wish, right? I think that’s at the top of my list. I think it would give our players a lot of momentum. I think it would give them a big. boost of confidence. I think we’re okay in terms of our confidence level. I think they understand where we are and where we need to go. I think it validates some of the things we’ve done if we get that win.”

The Lady Vols know they have a monster of a game this weekend and are hopeful their hard work will begin to show in the form of wins.

