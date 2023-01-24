Lenoir City, Loudon County leaders at odds over housing development

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than two years ago, Lenoir City officials approved plans for a development that would bring a housing complex to the city.

The project’s developer has spent upwards of $11,000,000 on roads and a water and sewage system on the land that would bring housing for more than 1,000 people.

City mayor Tony Aikens claimed that a 2007 lawsuit paved the way for the land to be annexed to the city’s control since the developer approached the city about the plans.

However, some members of the Loudon County commission have since contested the legality of that decision, citing laws that would have the project under their control.

Monday night at the Lenoir City council meeting, both sides spoke about their concerns and why they each felt they were right.

“You know, a town has to grow,” said Aikens who is hopeful that the project can continue without a hitch.

“It makes no sense to put houses that close to farmland,” said one man in attendance with a farm that directly neighbors the land in question and is concerned more houses around him will impact his way of life.

While the city hopes to continue with its plans moving forward, the county’s attorney said they are contemplating filing a lawsuit against the city for breaking the law in moving forward with plans that county leaders feel the city had no right to approve.

The Loudon County Commission will vote on whether or not to sue the city in their next meeting on February 6.

