Man arrested after police chase in stolen car, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mt. Juliet man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen car, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said.

The chase reportedly happened on Jan. 20 when an officer receive a lookout order for the stolen car, a brown Honda CRV. The officer, who was patrolling near the Cedar Bluff area, said he spotted the car and tried to follow it, but the driver, identified as Charles Thompson, made a U-turn on Cedar Bluff and headed for I-40.

“I pursued the vehicle with all my emergency equipment activated, which the driver disregarded, continuing to evade me. The driver drove recklessly and without any regard for the safety of others, weaving in and out of traffic and reaching speeds of up to 120 miles an hour,” the report said.

Eventually, deputies from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase, according to the report. Thompson eventually stopped the car, the report said, when he ran out of gas. He had allegedly parked on the side of the interstate and exited the car, laying down on the ground, when the arresting officer approached.

“Thompson stated that he was not the driver of the vehicle, that he had exited the passenger door and ran around to the driver’s side as I approached, while the driver fled. This would not have been possible, as the vehicle was parked directly against the guardrail, preventing the passenger door from being able to open,” the report said.

Thompson was taken into custody after telling the officer he had run because “cops are different out here,” the report said. He was charged with driving on a revoked license, evading arrest, speeding and theft.

