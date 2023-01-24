Ober Mountain brings changes to the mountain top ski resort

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The new owners of Ober Mountain, formally Ober Gatlinburg, have wasted no time making improvements to the facilities on the Parkway and up the mountain.

A big change is inside the restaurant. Just step inside and it’s a whole new feel. There is a fresh coat of paint, modern tables, and areas to relax by the fire.

“It’s very much casual feel. We want locals, as well as our visitors from out of town, to come here and feel at home. We want them to sit back, you know all generations, multi-generations to come up, grab some snacks, grab some food, grab some drinks, and watch the sunset,” said CEO Mark Adams.

“We wanted to do the opposite of what was here,” Adams said. “And what was here was a traditional restaurant and this is more of a relaxed feel. It’s kind of like the next generations hangout place.”

The restaurant always provided a great sunset view for dinner, but it now has a major facelift for the first time in 30 years.

Just two months into the new ownership, Adams said they’re reimagining much of Ober Mountain with a goal to make this a place all generations would want to hang out at whether skiing or listening to music.

“Here at Ober Mountain, you’re gonna see a lot of new entertainment options here. We’re gonna have a lot of national acts appearing here at Ober Mountain as well as some local and regional attractions as well,” said Adams.

Ober Mountain is a major winter employer in Sevier County and major contributor to the tax base. They wanted to make their mark as a premier destination for everyone.

“Immediately we wanted to start changes so that our employees, our visitors and the local residents, and we include Knoxville as local residents, start seeing immediate impact on Ober,” said Adams.

Up next, mountain biking is coming to Ober. They’re going to utilize the chairlift and trails as a year-round attraction on top of the mountain.

