One clear, dry day before rain returns with gusty winds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one quiet, clear day, before a cold front’s rain moves through tonight. We’ll stay warm through tomorrow, but that comes with more wind, then a change to some snow showers as the colder air returns to our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with little to no wind, leading to widespread frost. We do have areas of fog developing, with a low of 27 degrees.

It’s a beautiful, mostly sunny day. We’re topping out around 50 degrees, which is right around “normal” for this time of the year. A few clouds trickle in this afternoon, and it becomes mostly cloudy later this evening.

Tonight comes with an 80% coverage of our area in rain, moderate to heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible. We’ll have an early low of 37 degrees, with a little warming to closer to 40 degrees by the morning, but that’s because of that batch of rain. This does look to breakup and clear our area just in time for the morning commute.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is still on the warm side, with a midday high of 59 degrees. Our higher elevations have a windy day, with gusts around 45 mph, but those winds spill into the Valley for a few hours in the afternoon as the temperatures gradually dip. Clouds linger and a few rain showers are possible midday through the afternoon Wednesday, then it changes to scattered snow showers Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, with a low of 34 degrees. Yet again, most of these snow showers (on and off) are in our higher elevations.

Spotty snow showers in our higher elevations continues Thursday night into early Friday, but that chilly high in the low 40s lingers.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain showers return to our area Sunday into Monday of next week.

