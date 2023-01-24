One Knoxville SC announces preseason friendly against Chattanooga FC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee soccer matchup is coming to Chattanooga, and One Knoxville’s boys in mountain blue will be representing the scruffy city.

One Knox will travel to Chattanooga in March to take on Chattanooga FC in a preseason friendly. It’ll be the first time One Knox and Chattanooga play as professional clubs.

Tickets for the March 4 game are available here. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

