Phillips earns first SEC Freshman of the Week honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following back-to-back standout performances on the road last week, Tennessee forward Julian Phillips has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

In the Vols’ wins over Mississippi State and LSU last week, Phillips averaged 14.0 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 4-for-7 (.571) from 3-point range.

On Tuesday at Mississippi State, Phillips stepped up in the absence of two starters—recording his highest-scoring SEC game as a Vol and second-career double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Five of his 11 rebounds came on the offensive glass. Phillips scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and played a career-high 37 minutes in the 70-59 win.

Four days later on Saturday at LSU, Phillips reached double-figure scoring again. He compiled 10 points, four rebounds and two steals during the Vols’ 77-56 win over the Tigers.

Phillips and the Vols are back in action Wednesday night for a home matchup against Georgia. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

