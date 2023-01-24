Simcox honored for contributions to baseball in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hats off to our old friend and former UT Baseball assistant Larry Simcox, honored this weekend with the Tennessee Baseball Coaches association Lifetime Achievement Award. A deserving honor for a guy who’s devoted his life to teaching the sport he loves.

”Well it’s always exciting, some come in green and that they’ve got that work ethic and that focus and you can see that they’re gonna be a good player. It’s just a matter of putting it all together and then you know, you’re sitting there on a Sunday evening and you get a text or a video from a parent who says here’s his at bat where he drove in the winning run. That’s always exciting to see the excitement they have for having success because it’s a hard game. This is a really hard game, and to see them have success that’s just icing on the cake,” Simcox told WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo.

Larry opened Diamond Baseball here in Knoxville back in 2009, both the coach and facility are still going strong.

