Southern Skies Music Festival announces lineup, ticket sale

Live music is once again coming to Knoxville as Dogwood Arts announces the lineup for the 2023 Southern Skies Music Festival, curated by The Dirty Guv’nahs.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Live music is once again coming to Knoxville as Dogwood Arts announces the lineup for the 2023 Southern Skies Music Festival, curated by The Dirty Guv’nahs.

The festival is set for May 20 and 21 and will feature St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Grace Potter, The Dirty Guv’nahs, Black Joe Lewis, Jackie Venson, The Stews, Cruz Contreras, Doc Robinson, Cece Coakley, EG Vines, Kelsi Walker & the Nervous Kids, Brian Clay with Lauren Arp and Ben McLaughlin & the Mystic Marauders.

“We are thrilled to bring Southern Skies back for a 2nd year! The inaugural festival exceeded all expectations and working alongside Dogwood Arts and Born & Raised Productions has been an absolute dream. 2023 is going to be bigger and better with two days of performances, and more surprises than before,” said Guv’s frontman, James Trimble. “Our goal is for Southern Skies Music Festival to become a southeastern music festival staple that is known for it’s hospitality, creativity, diversity, and all around fun. Can’t wait to see you all again this year!”

The festival will also include food trucks, craft beer, a maker market and more. Those interested in picking up weekend passes can do so here for $85 starting Jan. 27. VIP passes will set you back $225 and will include a premium viewing area, private bar and private restrooms.

