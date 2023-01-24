Tennova holding 28-day challenge for American Heart Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennova Healthcare is challenging people to a 28-day program aimed at increasing heart health, set for the entire month of February- American Heart Month.

In the United States, Tennova says, a person dies from heart disease every 34 seconds. To combat this, Tennova is asking people to sign up for their challenge, which will come in the form of emails with tips, articles and information on heart health.

“In many cases, heart disease is preventable,” Neil Barry, D.O. Tennova Healthcare - Turkey Creek interventional cardiologist said. “By adopting a healthy lifestyle, including not smoking, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol and treating high blood pressure, we can all reduce our risk for heart disease.”

Want to sign up? You can do so here.

