UT baseball coach Frank Anderson earns top honor

Frank Anderson was named Rawlings 2022 Pitching Coach of the Year.
University of Tennessee baseball practice
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball pitching coach Frank Anderson has been named the 2022 Rawlings Pitching Coach of the Year at the American Baseball Coaches Association Convention over the weekend at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville.

The veteran pitching coach has guided the Tennessee staff to finish in the top 20 nationally in ERA, WHIP, strikeout-to-walk ratio and walks allowed per nine innings in each of the past four seasons.

The 2022 season was a banner year for the staff which led the country in each of those four categories.

Anderson and the Vols look to continue the upward trajectory of the pitching staff as the weekend rotation of Dollander, Burns and Beam have been tabbed preseason All-Americans by Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball while experienced right hander Camden Sewell was a Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-American, as well.

Previous coverage: Quartet of Baseball Vols named All-American

The Vols, who were ranked No. 2 in Perfect Game’s Preseason Top 25 poll, open their 2023 season at the MLB Desert Invitational from Feb. 17-19 in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area where they’ll take on Arizona, Grand Canyon and UC San Diego. UT’s home opener in slated for Feb. 21 against Alabama A&M.

