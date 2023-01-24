Wilderness Wildlife Week opens in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 100 programs, all designed to help people learn about the Smoky Mountains and the culture of Appalachia, are underway this week in Pigeon Forge.

The popular Wilderness Wildlife Week is back where people can learn about plants, animals, music and the crafting culture of the Smoky Mountains, all in one stop.

It’s a free event put on by the city and many hikes fill up quickly so the best advice is to plan ahead and arrive early.

“This is one of the perfect events for people who just moved to the area, or want to know more about it, or have lived here their entire life to come and find out more about the Smoky Mountains. It’s culture, it’s people, it’s animals, it’s plants,” said Jon Elder, Special Events Manager for the City of Pigeon Forge.

Wilderness Wildlife Week runs through Saturday and it’s located at the Ramsey Hotel in Pigeon Forge.

