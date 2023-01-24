Woman arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Monday for allegedly robbing a Dollar General store at gunpoint in Nashville.

According to the arrest affidavit, two employees observed 29-year-old Tiffany Mendez walk into their store on Monday with her two young children. They told police that Mendez asked to use the store’s bathroom, and when she was told it was not for public use, she walked to the back of the store and “used the bathroom on the floor.”

Upon discovering what happened, the employees told Mendez to leave, took her merchandise, and placed it behind the counter. Mendez forced her way behind the counter and managed to steal one baby doll before exiting the store with her children.

Moments later, Mendez returned without her children but now had a black handgun and pointed it at the employees while making her way behind the counter to retrieve the items. She then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The employees alerted the store manager during the incident, who arrived just as Mendez was fleeing the scene. The manager followed her vehicle to a residence on Connare Drive in Madison, where police placed her under arrest.

After resisting arrest, Mendez was taken into custody after being positively identified by the employees and video surveillance from the store.

She is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, theft and resisting arrest. She remains in custody on a $103,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.