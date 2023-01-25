College students to receive discount at Ober Mountain

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Any student currently enrolled in college can receive a discount on the slopes of Ober Mountain.

On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, students can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40.

That price includes a ski area ticket and equipment rental. Any beginners can also add a lesson for an additional $20.

Ober Mountain will donate a portion of the proceeds to Sevier County Food Ministries.

The dates available are:

Thursday, January 26

Sunday, January 29

Thursday, February 2

Sunday, February 5

Thursday, February 9

Sunday, February 12

Thursday, February 23

Sunday, February 26

Thursday, March 2

The slopes are open from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursdays and from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays. Anyone who wishes to receive the discount needs to show proof of current enrollment such as a valid college ID or a current class schedule.

Anyone interested in more information can see additional details on the Ober Mountain website.

