College students to receive discount at Ober Mountain

People who are currently in college can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain.
A look at the ski area from the mountain top restaurant.
A look at the ski area from the mountain top restaurant.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Any student currently enrolled in college can receive a discount on the slopes of Ober Mountain.

On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, students can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40.

That price includes a ski area ticket and equipment rental. Any beginners can also add a lesson for an additional $20.

Ober Mountain will donate a portion of the proceeds to Sevier County Food Ministries.

The dates available are:

  • Thursday, January 26
  • Sunday, January 29
  • Thursday, February 2
  • Sunday, February 5
  • Thursday, February 9
  • Sunday, February 12
  • Thursday, February 23
  • Sunday, February 26
  • Thursday, March 2

The slopes are open from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursdays and from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays. Anyone who wishes to receive the discount needs to show proof of current enrollment such as a valid college ID or a current class schedule.

Anyone interested in more information can see additional details on the Ober Mountain website.

