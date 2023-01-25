College students to receive discount at Ober Mountain
People who are currently in college can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain.
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Any student currently enrolled in college can receive a discount on the slopes of Ober Mountain.
On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, students can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40.
That price includes a ski area ticket and equipment rental. Any beginners can also add a lesson for an additional $20.
Ober Mountain will donate a portion of the proceeds to Sevier County Food Ministries.
The dates available are:
- Thursday, January 26
- Sunday, January 29
- Thursday, February 2
- Sunday, February 5
- Thursday, February 9
- Sunday, February 12
- Thursday, February 23
- Sunday, February 26
- Thursday, March 2
The slopes are open from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursdays and from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays. Anyone who wishes to receive the discount needs to show proof of current enrollment such as a valid college ID or a current class schedule.
Anyone interested in more information can see additional details on the Ober Mountain website.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.