Events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend

By Paige Noël
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out these fun events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Are you planning to run the Knoxville Marathon this year? If so, the Strawberry Plains Half Marathon and 10K can help you practice and prepare this weekend. The half marathon and 10K start at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The race will start and end at Rush Strong School. You can register online right now or the day of.

Knoxville’s sweetest event is back this weekend! ChocolateFest is at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park. You can stock up before Valentine’s Day or just treat yourself with tastings, vendors, gifts, and lots of chocolate. The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center is hosting its Winter Heritage Festival. It’s Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can go see old-time craft and skill demonstrations, storytelling, and live music. Traditional food and drinks will also be available.

