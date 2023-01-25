The gusty winds blow in cold air and rain to some snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winds are still howling as the WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins to wrap up late Wednesday afternoon. Clouds return tonight, ensuring snow showers through much of Thursday.

Now, before you get too excited about a snow day, most of this won’t stick in a substantial way. Friday and Saturday are pick days, but rain is back Sunday and again by the middle of next week

WHAT TO EXPECT

The WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues as wind gusts up to 40+ mph throughout the evening. All of East Tennessee is included in a Wind Advisory and the Smoky Mountains are under a High Wind Warning, where gusts can actually reach 80 to 90 mph.

Get ready for some snow to fall! Before you prepare yourself for a snow day, just know that it’ll be too warm for much of it to stick, outside of higher elevations on the Cumberland Plateau and way up in the national park. Cold winds continue to whip through even after the First Alert is over, gusting tonight to 25 or so miles per hour.

Thursday brings a pretty decent chance of off-and-on snow showers and mostly cloudy skies. The high temperature for most will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The snow pinwheels through, coming from a very strong upper low. The point is: these are really hard to get rid of because the system is so broad. Expect light accumulations.

Light snowfall for the higher elevations through Friday AM (WVLT)

This will be in Cumberland, Fentress, Scott, Morgan, and Campbell Counties, plus a little bit near the Cumberland Gap. And off in the national park, and perhaps the national forest, snow should have no problem sticking at the mountain tops.

LOOKING AHEAD

As for Friday, while there may be a few mountains snow showers remaining, most of us are dry. There is some better news as far as sunshine coming back out on Friday, but it is just as cold. In the morning temperatures will be below freezing with a high of 42 degrees.

Saturday is one of our few totally dry days of the week. It’s been a very active pattern so far this winter, with well above-average rain totals. That said, we’re dry.

Rain is back in your local forecast for Sunday through early Monday. This one comes up from the deep south, and pulls down a little bit of cold air from Canada.

There are some low-end chances of rain Tuesday, but more heavy rain is rolling in next Wednesday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planer, we are tracking our next big system to bring us heavy rain at times to a wintry mix to some snow towards the end of next week.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

