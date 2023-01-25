Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - In February of 2022, David Worthington saw lights shine through his windows and onto his house and grew concerned about the future of his comfort at home.

In the midst of trying to build a softball field at Clinton High School, Worthington filed a lawsuit against the city which halted construction while both sides tried to come to an agreement.

Previous coverage: Construction for new Clinton High School softball field remains halted

After a court date in an effort to mediate, both parties came to an agreement to move the field at least 40 feet further from Worthington’s home to avoid any light shining onto his property.

“I don’t think everyone got exactly what they wanted,” said Worthington.

The conclusion means that in all likelihood, the softball team will continue to play this season’s games at a public park while the baseball team has a field of its own and its own facilities like a locker room, which the softball team doesn’t have.

Anderson County Director of Schools Tim Parrott said this is a Title IX violation which is why they were quickly trying to have a softball field built.

Before constriction can continue, these revised plans must be finalized and approved by the city and Anderson County Board of Education, according to Worthington.

The school’s softball coach told WVLT News he’s “hopeful” that the field can be ready for next season and ready to put the uncertainty and conflict behind him and move forward.

For now, there is an agreement in place by both sides, but the field will remain partially constructed until the city and BOE finalizes the plans, which has no concrete timeline as of now.

