US attorney holds press conference concerning Tyre Nichols case

Kevin Ritz
Kevin Ritz(Justice.gov)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee will provide a statement about the Tyre Nichols investigation.

It will be held by Kevin Ritz on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. attorney’s office on North Main Street.

Click here to watch.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount County, Alcoa law enforcement respond to scene
False call sparks police response at Alcoa Walmart, official says
The drugs were seized during a traffic stop, according to a media release.
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31...
Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says
Two bills in the Tennessee General Assembly would pause sales tax on groceries
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
Flower and food festival at Dollywood and more fun attractions
Dollywood hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season

Latest News

U.A. Attorney news conference in the death of Tyre Nichols after arrest by Memphis police
Dylan LaFollette
Hunters find skeletal remains of missing man, Sevier Co. sheriff says
Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, and Alexis Michelle Page, 19
Two teens charged with attempted murder following Knoxville shooting
Knoxville Police Department responds
New accountability position created at Knoxville Police Department