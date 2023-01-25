Man sentenced to 15 years for shooting an FBI task force officer in Memphis

Cody Demmitt
Cody Demmitt(Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was sentenced to 15 years for aggravated assault of a federal officer.

According to the Department of Justice, Cody Dimmett, 29, shot at a federal officer on May 25, 2021.

United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Dimmett on January 20 to 183 months in federal prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Southaven Police Department were notified that Dimmett, wanted for multiple warrants, would be traveling through the area.

According to the affidavit, FBI Task Force Officer Roy Hurst spotted Dimmett in Southaven and pursued him into Memphis where Dimmett wrecked his Toyota Corolla near Mallory Avenue and Riverport Road.

The affidavit says Dimmett got out of the car, took a “shooting position,” and shot at Hurst with an SKS rifle, hitting him in the arm.

Hurst took cover and that’s when authorities say Dimmett stole Hurst’s vehicle.

“This significant prison sentence justly reflects the severity of the crimes this defendant committed. I am glad we could hold him to account for his armed assault on law enforcement officers,” said Kevin Ritz, the United States Attorney.

