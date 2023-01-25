New position created at Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, the Knoxville City Council voted to approve the creation of a new job at the Knoxville Police Department.

Officials say the new position, Deputy Director of Professional Standards, will help KPD oversee complaints, internal investigations and cultural change.

The new job is another change implemented by Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel. Since his arrival in Knoxville in June of 2022, Noel has outlined his passion for transparency and ethical policing.

The non-sworn, executive-level job will focus on police, practices and procedures.

Noel said the position would add another layer of review.

