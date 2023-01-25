No. 4 Tennessee resumes SEC play at home against Georgia

University of Tennessee basketball practice
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols are coming off their two-game road trip undefeated, and now the fourth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team is back home for a pair of contests this week. The action starts with a matchup against Georgia on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Vols have won four of the last five meetings against Georgia, including three straight in Knoxville. Wednesday’s matchup will be the only time these two teams meet during the 2022-23 season.

During conference play, Tennessee leads the SEC in scoring defense (57.1 ppg), field-goal percentage (.488), 3-point percentage (.365), FT percentage (.810), rebounding defense (28.7), assists (17.4), and assist/turnover ratio (1.4).

Zakai Zeigler, who’s coming off back-to-back starts for the Vols, is averaging a league-best 7.3 assists during SEC play. Despite having a backup role for more than half of the regular season, he still averages the second-most minutes among this year’s Vols (29.1 mpg).

Meanwhile, Julian Phillips is the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week after averaging 14 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in road wins at Mississippi State and at LSU.

After Wednesday’s matchup with Georgia, Tennessee takes a brief break from conference play to welcome Texas to town for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN College GameDay will also be live from Knoxville on Saturday, broadcasting from Thompson-Boling Arena starting at 11 a.m. ET.

WVLT will host its own special, Big Orange Tip Off beginning at 10:30a.m. on WVLT to preview this SEC/Big 12 match-up.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount County, Alcoa law enforcement respond to scene
False call sparks police response at Alcoa Walmart, official says
Mike Thakur poses in front of a Franklin mansion he plans to buy.
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
The drugs were seized during a traffic stop, according to a media release.
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31...
Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says
Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, and Alexis Michelle Page, 19
Two teens charged with attempted murder following Knoxville shooting

Latest News

University of Tennessee’s Athletic Director Danny White gets contract extension
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee teases date for Orange and White game
Tennessee Baseball Pitching Coach
UT baseball coach Frank Anderson earns top honor
UT baseball coach Frank Anderson earns top honor