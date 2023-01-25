Rain blows through early, with winds ramping up and potentially causing damage today

On this First Alert Weather Day, gusts ramp up to 40+ mph and shift to colder winds and some wintry showers.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a rainy early morning, but that moves out quickly because of the gusty winds that can cause some tree damage, warranting a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Linger showers change to some snow showers as the colder air returns to our area.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have an 80% coverage of our area in rain early morning, with moderate to heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible. We’ll have an early low of 37 degrees, with a little warming to closer to 40 degrees by sunrise, along the back edge of the rain.

Wednesday is still on the warm side, with a midday to early afternoon high of 59 degrees. Our higher elevations have a windy day, with gusts around 45 mph, but those winds spill into the Valley late morning through the afternoon hours, as the temperatures gradually dip. The winds warrant a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, as branches can snap and weak trees can fall. All of East Tennessee is included in a Wind Advisory and the Smoky Mountains are under a High Wind Warning, where gusts can actually reach 80 to 90 mph.

Clouds linger and a few rain showers are possible midday through the afternoon Wednesday, then it changes to scattered wintry mix to snow showers Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, with a low of 34 degrees. Yet again, most of these snow showers (on and off) are in our higher elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wintry mix to snow showers are scattered Thursday morning, then spotty rain to sleet and some snow showers linger with clouds and cold winds. We’ll be around 42 degrees for a high, but it feels colder most of the day with a southwesterly wind 10 to 20+ mph.

Spotty snow showers gradually taper off to the mountains Thursday night to Friday morning, as the sky starts to clear and the low drops to around 26 degrees. We’ll then see more sunshine Friday, with a high of 42 degrees but still a cold breeze.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain showers return to our area Sunday into early Monday of next week. Then a cold front’s rain returns next Wednesday, we are seeing a change to some snow just beyond your 8-day forecast.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount County, Alcoa law enforcement respond to scene
False call sparks police response at Alcoa Walmart, official says
The drugs were seized during a traffic stop, according to a media release.
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31...
Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says
Two bills in the Tennessee General Assembly would pause sales tax on groceries
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
Flower and food festival at Dollywood and more fun attractions
Dollywood hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season

Latest News

First Alert for gusty winds
Early rain to First Alert Weather Day for gusty winds
Early rain to First Alert Weather Day for gusty winds
Early rain to First Alert Weather Day for gusty winds
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain tonight, gusty winds tomorrow, then a change to...
One clear, dry day before rain returns with a First Alert Weather Day for gusty winds
First Alert For Gusty Winds Wednesday
First Alert For Gusty Winds Wednesday - clipped version