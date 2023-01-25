Scholarship fundraiser honors former WKU student killed in crash

The Western Kentucky grad was killed in a crash in North Carolina in 2021.
Stavon Williams was killed in a car crash in North Carolina in 2021.
Stavon Williams was killed in a car crash in North Carolina in 2021.(WSMV)
By Jerry Shannon
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An upcoming scholarship fundraiser will support students at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.

The memorial scholarship honors Stavon Williams who graduated from the university in 2012.

He was killed in a crash back in 2021 in North Carolina.

The Nashville native and father of three is known for his energetic and magnetic personality.

“He is the epitome of light, love, and joy! A source of laughter when you needed it most, or the perfect vessel to deliver an uplifting message,” says long-time friend Tabnie Dozier.

There’s a fundraiser happening at Mafiaoza’s on 2400 12th Avenue South in Nashville.

The event is on February 9th from 6 - 8 p.m.

You can also show support by donating directly to the WKU Scholarship.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount County, Alcoa law enforcement respond to scene
False call sparks police response at Alcoa Walmart, official says
Mike Thakur poses in front of a Franklin mansion he plans to buy.
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
The drugs were seized during a traffic stop, according to a media release.
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31...
Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says
Two bills in the Tennessee General Assembly would pause sales tax on groceries
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee

Latest News

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are charged with killing Caitlyn Kaufman while driving on the...
LIVE: Trial begins in murder of Nashville nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman
Spotty rain to some snow Thursday
The gusty winds blow in cold air and rain to some snow
The Pets Best Pet Parenthood Today study highlights the emotional benefits, financial...
Veterinarian: More that half of dogs are classified as clinically overweight
Veterinarian: More that half of dogs are classified as clinically overweight
Cody Demmitt
Man sentenced to 15 years for shooting an FBI task force officer in Memphis