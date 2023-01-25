Scholarship fundraiser honors former WKU student killed in crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An upcoming scholarship fundraiser will support students at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.

The memorial scholarship honors Stavon Williams who graduated from the university in 2012.

He was killed in a crash back in 2021 in North Carolina.

The Nashville native and father of three is known for his energetic and magnetic personality.

“He is the epitome of light, love, and joy! A source of laughter when you needed it most, or the perfect vessel to deliver an uplifting message,” says long-time friend Tabnie Dozier.

There’s a fundraiser happening at Mafiaoza’s on 2400 12th Avenue South in Nashville.

The event is on February 9th from 6 - 8 p.m.

You can also show support by donating directly to the WKU Scholarship.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.