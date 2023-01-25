Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain.

On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40.

That price includes a ski area ticket and equipment rental. Any beginners can also add a lesson for an additional $20.

Ober Mountain will donate a portion of the proceeds to Sevier County Food Ministries.

The dates available are:

Thursday, January 26

Sunday, January 29

Thursday, February 2

Sunday, February 5

Thursday, February 9

Sunday, February 12

Thursday, February 23

Sunday, February 26

Thursday, March 2

The slopes are open from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursdays and from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays. Anyone who wishes to receive the discount just provides proof of employment or residence at the Mountain Ticket Center when they go to purchase tickets.

Anyone interested in more information can see additional details on the Ober Mountain website.

