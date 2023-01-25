TN Gov. Lee to deliver State of the State address on Feb. 6


Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his fifth State of the State address to the General Assembly on Feb. 6, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

“Tennessee is leading the nation, and I look forward to sharing my budget and legislative priorities for the upcoming year that will ensure we remain a standard bearer for opportunity, security and freedom,” Lee said in a statement. “I believe our state’s best days are ahead, and together with the General Assembly, we will continue working to make life better for all Tennesseans.”

The joint session of the state House and Senate will take place at 6 p.m. in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol.

