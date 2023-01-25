Topless woman breaks into church, destroys Jesus statue, police say

Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she...
Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she was topless and destroyed a statue of Jesus.(NONE)
By Ashley Brovold and Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live/Gray News) - Police said a woman wearing no shirt or bra broke into a Catholic church in North Dakota and destroyed a statue of Jesus.

Fargo police said they responded to a call at St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a topless woman damaging property. When officers arrived, they said they saw a woman running across the street but were able to detain her.

According to court documents, the woman also had no shoes on. Police identified her as 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds.

Officers said Reynolds was not able to answer basic questions and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

The Rev. Riley Durkin provided security camera footage to authorities, and court documents state it showed Reynolds enter the church and knock over a potted plant before making her way to a large Jesus statue on the wall.

The statue was ripped from the wall and smashed on the floor. The woman on the video can be seen leaving shortly after that.

Police reached out to Monsignor Joseph Goering for an estimated cost of damage. He said he was unsure of the exact value, but a similar statue was found online at a price of $11,500.

Reynolds was being held at the Cass County Jail and was set to make her first court appearance Wednesday. Officials also issued an additional warrant for Reynolds after she was accused of assaulting Essentia Health Emergency Room staff.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount County, Alcoa law enforcement respond to scene
False call sparks police response at Alcoa Walmart, official says
Mike Thakur poses in front of a Franklin mansion he plans to buy.
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
The drugs were seized during a traffic stop, according to a media release.
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31...
Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says
Two bills in the Tennessee General Assembly would pause sales tax on groceries
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the White House, Jan. 20,...
Jill Biden donates inaugural wear, face masks to Smithsonian
First lady Jill Biden remarks on the donation Wednesday at the Smithsonian.
First lady Jill Biden donates inaugural garb to Smithsonian
President Joe Biden spoke about aid to Ukraine on Wednesday.
US, Germany sending battle tanks to aid Ukraine war effort
An image through a snow-spattered lens shows smoke at a Chicago high-rise on Wednesday.
1 dead, 6 taken to hospitals in Chicago high-rise fire