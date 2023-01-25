Two teens charged with attempted murder following Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were charged Saturday following a shooting in East Knoxville, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The two suspects, Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, and Alexis Michelle Page, 19, allegedly shot at a woman while in front of her home. An officer responded to the home, on Houston Street, around 7:15 p.m. after receiving a call reporting the shooting, the report said.

While there, the victim told the officer that her mother had called her to warn her about the two suspects before they arrived. A short time later, the victim said, she heard someone honking a car horn outside. The two suspects and the victim then reportedly got into an argument that ended with Page telling Thomas to shoot.

The officer said they were able to review some security camera footage of the incident, and said they heard around 13 gunshots come from the suspects. Additionally, the officer said they found seven bullet casings on the street and several bullet holes in the from of the victim’s home and a car that was parked outside.

Thomas and Page were charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.