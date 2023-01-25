University of Tennessee teases date for Orange and White game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has released the upcoming date for the return of the Orange and White game.

Save the date- you’ll want to be in Neyland Stadium on April 15. The date drop comes just the day after Head Football Coach Josh Heupel earned a contract extension, sticking him at UT for years to come and netting him a pay bump.

We just got a taste of what’s to come, however, as the university has said they’re not releasing any more details for the next couple weeks.

