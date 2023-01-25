University of Tennessee teases date for Orange and White game

The University of Tennessee has released the upcoming date for the return of the Orange and White game.
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Save the date- you’ll want to be in Neyland Stadium on April 15. The date drop comes just the day after Head Football Coach Josh Heupel earned a contract extension, sticking him at UT for years to come and netting him a pay bump.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee’s Coach Josh Heupel earns contract extension

We just got a taste of what’s to come, however, as the university has said they’re not releasing any more details for the next couple weeks.

