University of Tennessee teases date for Orange and White game
The University of Tennessee has released the upcoming date for the return of the Orange and White game.
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has released the upcoming date for the return of the Orange and White game.
Save the date- you’ll want to be in Neyland Stadium on April 15. The date drop comes just the day after Head Football Coach Josh Heupel earned a contract extension, sticking him at UT for years to come and netting him a pay bump.
Previous Coverage: Tennessee’s Coach Josh Heupel earns contract extension
We just got a taste of what’s to come, however, as the university has said they’re not releasing any more details for the next couple weeks.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.