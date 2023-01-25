University of Tennessee’s Athletic Director Danny White gets contract extension

The University of Tennessee’s Athletic Director Danny White will be staying on campus for a bit longer after earning a contract extension.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Chancellor Donde Plowman announced the extension for White, who also serves as the vice chancellor, Wednesday.

“Danny White’s strong and innovative leadership of our athletics department has created a championship culture and excellence across all sports in record time,” said Plowman. “He’s built the best team of athletics administrators in the country, a team committed to our student-athletes’ well-being and to winning with integrity. He has set audacious goals for Athletics and is exceeding every milestone. I appreciate his leadership, his vision and his commitment to making the University of Tennessee the very best.”

During White’s first two years at UT, Tennessee has secured six SEC team championships. Additionally, the 2021-22 season was especially successful for the athletics department with SEC titles in women’s soccer, women’s swimming and diving, men’s basketball, baseball (regular season and tournament). Tennessee also won the USA TODAY Network SEC All-Sports Trophy for the first time ever under White.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee’s Coach Josh Heupel earns contract extension

“I am so fortunate to be in the right place, at the right time,” White said. “We have exceptional leadership—starting with Chancellor Donde Plowman—and incredible support from President Randy Boyd and Board of Trustees Chair John Compton. We have the best roster of coaches in college athletics, talented student-athletes and a dynamic administrative team to support the enterprise.

”Most importantly, the passion of Vol Nation gives us a unique opportunity to build the very best athletic department in America. We’re just getting started on Rocky Top. I can’t wait to see what’s next!”

White’s contract included a $2.2 million salary with a six-year rolling term.

