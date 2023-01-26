Biden administration focuses on renter protections

Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.
Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than a third of Americans rent their homes.

The Biden administration is aiming to protect renters with a multi-agency approach.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency will look into potential limits on rent hikes, while the Housing Department will work on rental assistance properties and public housing.

It will propose giving people who miss a rent payment at those places 30 days’ notice before ending their leases.

Other agencies will focus on background check methods and credit report accuracy.

The White House outlines its guiding principles in what’s being called a “Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights.”

Evictions disproportionately affect Black women and their children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Thakur poses in front of a Franklin mansion he plans to buy.
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, and Alexis Michelle Page, 19
Two teens charged with attempted murder following Knoxville shooting
Anderson County Schools and neighbor David Worthington agree to move the field further from...
Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward
Blount County, Alcoa law enforcement respond to scene
False call sparks police response at Alcoa Walmart, official says
Major renovations now complete at the restaurant on top of Ober Mountain. This is a new area...
Ober Mountain brings changes to the mountain top ski resort

Latest News

Authorities arrested 25 people in connection to a scam that sold more than 7,600 fraudulent...
25 arrested in fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida
Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin...
1 officer indicted in connection to death of Tyre Nichols
FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday,...
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
FBI Director Christoper Wray, right, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland, discuss the...
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: ‘We hacked the hackers’
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
Chief: Officers’ actions in Tyre Nichols’ arrest ‘inhumane’