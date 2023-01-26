Campers should prepare for high winds

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - High winds can be dangerous for people camping. Officials with campgrounds in the area said if you are prepared, it will be a lot better.

It is a slower time of year in Great Smoky Mountains with only a handful of campgrounds open in and out of the park.

Managers at Greenbriar Campground said they get messages out to guest in a number of ways.

“We now have the ability to text all of our guests that are in the park or checking in any kind of alert or anything that they need to know to be prepared before they even arrive,” said Courtney Belmont.

Belmont recommended her guests sign up for Sevier County’s Code Red Alerts. She said her team posts signage around the common areas of the Greenbriar Campground.

“It is a little bit more dangerous just especially for us with all the trees that we are obviously sort of surrounded by,” said Belmont. “We are very prepared. This happens quite often and what we have to do is make sure that when our guests arrive that they are as prepared as they can possibly be.”

Belmont said by planning ahead, most camping trips can be done safely and she also reminded guest to pay attention to fallen trees and limbs after the wind event.

“They are paired as long as they pay attention before they leave for the day. That tends to be the problem is when they get you know out and about and then something like this happens and they just weren’t prepared for it. And then they come back and they’ve lost some items,” said Belmont.

GSMNP rangers said they had made contact with each camper and offered them to move to an area without trees.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.