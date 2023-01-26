Can an already busy Knoxville Animal Control grapple with new tethering ordinance?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville City Council approved a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night, following nearly two hours of discussion and amendments.

Taylor Woods had the right idea when it comes to caring for her dogs - at least by city council’s standards.

“That one used to like escaping. So, I prefer to be outside to keep an eye on him,” Woods said.

All but council member Janet Testermen agreed to all of the changes. She’s also the CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center and she told WVLT News she’s concerned about what unsupervised tethering could mean for some pet owners.

“This ordinance will disproportionately impact our low income disadvantage pet owners in this community. And, you know, with a total ban on anything, it can often push people underground and result in people being afraid of getting in trouble,” said Testerman. “You know, potentially having to surrender a pet if they don’t have options. And if a pet is now forced to live inside, it doesn’t mean necessarily that their quality of life will improve.”

Another big question was who will enforce the ordinance when Knoxville Animal Control only deploys one officer a shift. There were nearly 30 9-1-1 calls for animal control assistance on Tuesday. One of those calls was made near Woods’ home.

“We’ll just have to have to see how it goes,” said Testerman.

A tethered animal must have access to shade and fresh, clean water. A dog house is not considered shade. The punishment for leaving dogs tied up and unattended starts as a fine, but could end with owners losing the dog.

The ordinance takes effect July 1.

