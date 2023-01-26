Can an already busy Knoxville Animal Control grapple with new tethering ordinance?

The punishment for leaving dogs tied up and unattended starts as a fine, but could end with owners losing the dog.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville City Council approved a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night, following nearly two hours of discussion and amendments.

Taylor Woods had the right idea when it comes to caring for her dogs - at least by city council’s standards.

“That one used to like escaping. So, I prefer to be outside to keep an eye on him,” Woods said.

All but council member Janet Testermen agreed to all of the changes. She’s also the CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center and she told WVLT News she’s concerned about what unsupervised tethering could mean for some pet owners.

“This ordinance will disproportionately impact our low income disadvantage pet owners in this community. And, you know, with a total ban on anything, it can often push people underground and result in people being afraid of getting in trouble,” said Testerman. “You know, potentially having to surrender a pet if they don’t have options. And if a pet is now forced to live inside, it doesn’t mean necessarily that their quality of life will improve.”

Another big question was who will enforce the ordinance when Knoxville Animal Control only deploys one officer a shift. There were nearly 30 9-1-1 calls for animal control assistance on Tuesday. One of those calls was made near Woods’ home.

“We’ll just have to have to see how it goes,” said Testerman.

A tethered animal must have access to shade and fresh, clean water. A dog house is not considered shade. The punishment for leaving dogs tied up and unattended starts as a fine, but could end with owners losing the dog.

The ordinance takes effect July 1.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount County, Alcoa law enforcement respond to scene
False call sparks police response at Alcoa Walmart, official says
Mike Thakur poses in front of a Franklin mansion he plans to buy.
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
The drugs were seized during a traffic stop, according to a media release.
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, and Alexis Michelle Page, 19
Two teens charged with attempted murder following Knoxville shooting
The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31...
Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says

Latest News

‘Grow Your Own’ program uses apprentice-style teaching to attract future teachers
Tennessee recruiting teachers with fast-growing program
Spotty rain to some snow Thursday
The gusty winds blow in cold air and rain to some snow
University of Tennessee
‘We have a vision for Campus’ | UT announces future of campus development
Orange Hat Brewing
Competition highlighting craftsmanship while benefitting Brewing and Distilling Center