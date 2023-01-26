Chilly temperatures stick around but with more sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cloud and cold temperatures continue tonight, but sunshine returns tomorrow! Enjoy it because we are tracking rain later this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few spotty snow showers to flurries linger overnight into the early morning hours Friday, mainly in those higher elevations.

We’ll start out near 26 degrees and warm up to 44 degrees. The breezy conditions will make it feel colder throughout the afternoon, but at least we’ll see that sunshine throughout the day on Friday!

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is a mostly sunny day, with some extra clouds in the afternoon and building in the evening. We’ll still warm up to a high of 55 degrees, so it’s a nice day!

Then rain returns. We’re looking at some scattered rain showers throughout Sunday, 40% coverage, as this shifts around our area region all day. We’ll still be in the upper 40s, with scattered rain into Sunday night tapering off early Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a cold front’s rain moves in again late Tuesday to Wednesday, with some on-and-off rain. Then we could see some change to wintry mix and snow showers at times late Wednesday into Thursday.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

