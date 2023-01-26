Community reacts to murder charges of former officers involved in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local politicians, attorneys, community leaders and more are reacting to five officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols.

Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. All five are charged with two counts of official misconduct, one count of official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault-act in concert and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

The investigation is ongoing.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci released a joint statement after the charges were released:

“The news today from Memphis officials that these five officers are being held criminally accountable for their deadly and brutal actions gives us hope as we continue to push for justice for Tyre. This young man lost his life in a particularly disgusting manner that points to the desperate need for change and reform to ensure this violence stops occurring during low-threat procedures, like in this case, a traffic stop. This tragedy meets the absolute definition of a needless and unnecessary death. Tyre’s loved ones’ lives were forever changed when he was beaten to death, and we will keep saying his name until justice is served.”

Wednesday night, before the arrests were made, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis issued a statement regarding the Nichols case and announced more police officers are still under investigation.

“Concurrent within that investigation, other MPD officers are still under investigation for department policy violations. Some infractions are less egregious than others,” she said.

Two Memphis Fire EMTs were also relieved of duty pending the results of another internal investigation.

“Our officers have taken an oath to do the opposite of what transpired on the video,” Chief Davis said. “This is not a reflection of the good work that many Memphis police officers do every day. What comes next is our defining moment.”

Officials have said the footage of Nichols’ arrest will not be released publicly until after the internal investigation is complete.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch says he was sickened by the video.

MORE: TBI Director David Rausch offered the following statement during a news conference with DA Steve Mulroy in Memphis this afternoon.



"Let me be clear: What happened here does not, at all, reflect proper policing. This was wrong. This was a crime." pic.twitter.com/G0UXowxLcn — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 26, 2023

State Rep. Antonio Parkinson issued a statement, asking for prayers for Tyre Nichols’ family.

While seeing our justice system at work with the charging of the five officers involved in the death of #TyreNichols, we must continue to keep the family of Tyre Nichols lifted in prayer. These are the beginning stages of what will be a long and arduous journey for them and for our city. There is no good that can come out of this tragic situation. Unless there is a way to bring Tyre back, justice is limited to what it is supposed to do and that is find, try and convict those responsible for taking the life of Tyre.

Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) released a statement on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday, saying:

“Right now, much of the national media is looking at Memphis as there was an awful killing of a 29-year-old African American man by five police officers within the last few weeks. The five police officers have been fired by the Police Department for violating their oaths…It could be a situation where people want to exercise their First Amendment rights to protest actions of the Police Department, and people should. But they should be peaceful and calm. “We have a new D.A. We have a new U.S. Attorney. And we have a new Police Director. They are the right people at the right time to bring about reform and to deal with this case to see that justice is rendered. “I grieve for the life of Tyre Nichols, whose life should not have been extinguished. He was an outstanding young man and it’s extremely sad that he was killed. “I pray for my city.”

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton also released a statement, expressing heartbreak at the State House over the tragedy:

We are heartbroken for the Nichols family, and we stand with victims & their families. We are confident justice will be served, & due to legislation passed last year - they will serve 100% of their sentence. @NewsNation @BretBaier @CNN @FoxNews @NEWSMAX @danabramslive @donlemon https://t.co/igCP6be0e7 — Speaker Cameron Sexton (@CSexton25) January 26, 2023

In an exclusive interview with Action News 5, Memphis Attorney Michael Working remarked on the swift action by the Memphis Police Department.

“I think this administration is really trying to be transparent,” Working said. “And that’s important. We’re dealing with people here. We’re dealing with a lot of suffering across the city. The fact that we have a police department that a lot of people don’t think reflects the values and culture of people, or has been oppressive, not just in this case, but in a lot, we need to be honest about what’s going on in the streets of Memphis.”

“We’ve got to put it all on the table, even if it’s ugly,” he continued.

Tennessee State Senator London Lamar also spoke with Action News 5, saying in part, “First and foremost, I want to give my heartfelt condolences to the Nichols family for what they’ve been through. I had the opportunity to tell the mother Monday at the press conference that my sincere prayers are with her to be a mother and grieve in front of the whole world.”

“But most importantly, what today showed us is that the justice system can work,” she continued. “No one is above the law. Everyone will be held accountable for the wrongdoings that they do to other individuals, and while we’re holding individuals accountable, we still have a lot of work to do.”

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris issued the following statement, expressing the need to build a more just and humane system:

I grieve with the family of Mr. Tyre Nichols, who lost a beloved family member too soon. Together, we can work to build a more just and humane system. pic.twitter.com/Uju9Ip9L0J — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) January 26, 2023

Tennessee State Representative John Gillespie commended the Memphis Police Department for its swiftness in firing the five officers involved in Nichols’ death:

My thoughts & prayer are with the Nichols’ family after the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. I’m grateful for the @MEM_PoliceDept for the quick & swift firing of the 5 officers. I have great faith in the judicial system in getting justice. https://t.co/chSWQTv4Dt — Representative John Gillespie (@GillespieVote) January 26, 2023

State Representative Karen Camper spoke with Action News 5 Thursday, saying in part, “I do think that the citizens appreciate the swift nature in which the police chief responded, the swift nature in which the DA has responded, but also want to see this video.”

“People are hurt. They’re sad. Initially, people were in shock when they saw the images of the police officers who did this to Tyre. As a mother, it hurts me, too, because it could have been my son,” she continued.

Action News 5 is continuing to reach out to community leaders for their reaction to the arrests.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.