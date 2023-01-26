Competition highlighting craftsmanship while benefitting Brewing and Distilling Center

HARDIN VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The owners at Orange Hat Brewery in Hardin Valley hoped to spread the word about the works and craftsmanship put into homebrew.

According to the American Homebrewing Association, there are an estimated 1.1 million home brewers in the United States.

Of those 1.1 million, nearly 40% started homebrewing in the last four years.

The co-founders of Orange Hat Brewing started as home brewers themselves.

“Part of Orange Hat’s pillars has always been education, and the co-owner and I started out as homebrewers,” said Rodney Ramin.

Ramin is now honoring his roots by hosting a homebrewing competition in his brewery.

”Brewing itself, if you really get into it, it’s culinary, it’s engineering, it’s art, it’s so many different things,” said Ramin.

Ramin isn’t doing this as a self-service, this is a fundraiser for a scholarship to the Brewing and Distilling Center.

The center was made to educate and inspire people to follow their dreams of creating a tasty home spirit.

”I saw a need, and I love educating folks, I love helping people meet their goals look them in the eye, and saying why are you here at the Brewing and Distilling Center why are you taking our curriculum why are you taking our course,” said Todd “Doc” White, president of the Brewing and Distilling Center.

Doc hoped the money from the $20 tickets helps pay for someone’s education who has been on the edge of jumping into the industry.

”We help people change their careers and change their lives and so it’s for folks who may not have the means to get into this industry and this is to help folks do that,” said White.

Twenty competitors will square off Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Orange Hat.

For the Tennessee Valley Homebrewers, events like these are something they hope to do often.

”It is a lot of fun to be able to show off what can be done with Homebrew its something that we try to reach out to the community its something that’s fairly easily approachable and come out to this event but next time why don’t you be the server with your own home brew and serve it to the customer,” said Joe Edidin of Tennessee Valley Homebrewers.

Edidin hoped people will come Saturday hydrated and with an open mind, and ready to explore what makes a homebrew special.

”We tend to be able to highlight those seemingly weird or financially irresponsible things on the commercial level we can do on a smaller scale, like putting a fresh batch of fruit in a keg, like there’s just no way a commercial brewer can do that,” said Edidin.

Doc is so sure people will enjoy their time Saturday, he puts his money where his glass goes.

”I promise you they’re all going to be delicious if not I’ll give you your money back,” said Doc.

