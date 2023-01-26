Defendant in Caitlyn Kaufman murder nearly falls asleep during trial

James Cowan appeared to be dozing off during witness testimony on Wednesday.
One of the two men on trial for murder appears to be falling asleep in court.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Devaunte Hill and James Cowan stand trial this week for the murder of a Nashville nurse on the interstate two years ago, attendees witnessed an odd occurrence in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed while driving to work on I-440 on December 3, 2020. Hill and Cowan are charged with her murder and have been in court all week for the trial.

The most perplexing moment from the courtroom on Wednesday was when James Cowan, while on trial for murder, appeared to nearly fall asleep during testimonies.

It is unclear if Kaufman’s parents witnessed Cowan appearing to fall asleep.

Marissa Sulek reports after mother testifies in Kaufman murder trial.

